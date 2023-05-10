Photo Release

May 10, 2023 On National Heritage Law: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri credits the late Senate President Edgardo J. Angara for sponsoring the National Cultural Heritage Act in the Senate, which saved and protected important heritage sites across the country. Zubiri enumerated during the plenary session, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, several works that are considered important cultural properties under Section 5 of Republic Act 10066 for purposes of protection against exportation, modification and demolition. “It was that law that would protect particular heritage sites from destruction, for example, those with historical importance. The National Historical Institute will then put a marker as a historical site, monument or landmark," Zubiri said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)