Photo Release

May 10, 2023 High time to pass Wage Increase Law: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. backs the proposed legislated wage increase after hearing the grievances of many Filipino workers against rising prices of basic goods and commodities. At the public hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Revilla pushed for a recalibration and reassessment of present wage policies to help laborers. "The salaries being received by workers are way behind the government’s conservative estimate of the cost of living a family needs in order to survive in these trying economic times," Revilla said. He added that because everyone – both in urban and rural regions – is experiencing economic hardships, an across-the-board wage increase is justified. (OS Revilla photo/Senate PRIB)