May 10, 2023 Meeting the basic needs of Filipino families: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada begins panel deliberations on the proposed legislated across-the-board wage hike and other measures regarding the implementation of wage increases in the private sector. Estrada, Chairperson of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources, cites the need to come up with pieces of legislation to improve the system being implemented in the country today especially since no wage increase was implemented following the outbreak of COVID-19. “During these times, no wage increases have been implemented, but the constant call for wages that will truly meet the basic needs of the Filipino family cannot be denied,” the senator said in Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)