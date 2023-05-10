Photo Release

May 10, 2023 Postponement of barangay elections in Negros Oriental: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, during a Senate inquiry on the assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, asks Commission on Elections (COMELEC) chairperson George Garcia if the barangay elections in Negros Oriental, scheduled in October this year, could be postponed for 30 days. “Surveys show that people in Region 7 are agreeable to a postponement of the barangay election in the area. This way, the police and the COMELEC of Region 7 could concentrate in the area, and the village chiefs, councilors, and the Sanggunian Kabataan could be chosen freely,” Tolentino said Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Garcia said postponement of the barangay elections is possible in cases of violence, terrorism, loss of election paraphernalia and force majeure, referring to unforeseeable circumstances that might prevent the holding of barangay elections. Garcia said he supports Tolentino’s recommendation to postpone the barangay elections in Negros Oriental and would immediately conduct hearings in all municipalities and barangays to know if the people in the area are agreeable to the postponement of the barangay elections. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)