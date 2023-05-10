Photo Release

May 10, 2023 Tulfo bats for decent wages for workers: Sen. Raffy Tulfo joins the clamor for just and decent wages for Filipino laborers during a hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Tulfo said it is high time for a raise in the minimum wage of workers amid the increase in the prices of goods and commodities in the country. He compared the current salary rates against the estimated P1,161 living wage for families in National Capital Region where minimum wage is highest at P570. "The minimum wage we now have is extremely inadequate. Many of our laborers have long been suffering," Tulfo said in Filipino. The senator also appealed for a more efficient and stringent implementation of labor laws against exploitative employers. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)