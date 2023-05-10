Photo Release



Gcash, Globe top execs promise Revilla security, reliability, and service improvements: Officers of G-Xchange, Inc. (operator of GCash) and Globe Telecom, Inc. on Wednesday explain to Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. its service outage last Monday and Tuesday. This after the lawmaker called out the digital wallet service provider following widespread reports of unauthorized transactions and temporary block on users’ access to their funds.

Revilla was assured by the officers of the fintech company that they are working on the reversal of all inadvertent bank transfers and the restoration of users’ balances. G-Xchange also reported that they are in the process of rolling out security and service improvements to ensure that similar events would not recur, the reliability of the system guaranteed, and money of the public is always protected.

The following officers represented G-Xchange, Inc.: Gilda Maquilan (Vice President for Public Affairs and Communications), Winsley Bangit (Chief Executive Officer, GCash New Business), Gilbert Escoto (Chief Legal Officer), Avery Anatalio (Legal Counsel), and Stephanie Lozada (Head of Contracts Management). Globe Telecom, Inc. was represented by Yoly Crisanto (Chief of Corporate Communications and Sustainability), Liza Reyes (Head of Corporate Communications), Jomel Gonzaga (Media Relations Officer), and Patricia Garcia (Corporate Communications Officer).