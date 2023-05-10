Photo Release

May 10, 2023 Senator Bato during the fourth hearing on the assassination of Gov Roel Degamo and other Negros Killings: "Sa likod ng mga testimonya at mga nakagugulat na pangyayari, ay mga tunay na tao, tunay na buhay. Let this series of hearings be a reminder to all of us, that life is not and must never be made cheap. That every human life is precious – the life of a politician, of a journalist, of a police officer, the life of every ordinary citizen. Ito ang treasure natin, kaya nararapat na pangalagaan at pahalagahan natin ito."