Photo Release

May 11, 2023 Legislated wage increase bill gains traction in Senate: Labor Committee Chairperson Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, along with Majority Leader Joel Villanueva (seated, left) and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri (seated, middle), posed with labor leaders (standing L to R) Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (UMA) Pilipinas acting chairperson Ariel Casilao, Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (SENTRO) general secretary Josua Mata, Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP) national president Luke Espiritu, Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) vice president Luis Corral and Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) chairperson Elmer Labog after holding a public hearing on bills proposing wage increase Wednesday, May 10, 2023. “As your Chairperson of the Committee on Labor, together with our Senate president and our majority leader, we are one in supporting the wage increase of all of our workers,” he said. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)