Photo Release



Hontiveros meets Taiwan OFWs: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday visited Overseas Filipino Workers in Taipei City, Taiwan to check on their welfare and working conditions, amid recent threats made by the Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines should they not oppose Taiwanese independence.

Hontiveros, who was warmly welcomed by the OFWs, assured them that they remain to have the right to work in Taiwan despite the pronouncements by the Ambassador.

The OFWs, who belong to the 150,000 Filipinos who currently work in Taiwan, also shared issues about work contracts and abusive recruitment agencies in the Philippines, among others.