Photo Release

May 11, 2023 Escudero tackles over 30 higher education measures: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero resumes the public hearing of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, Thursday, May 11, 2023, and presides over the discourse of at least 31 Senate and House bills on matters regarding the development of Higher Education policies; as well as proposals to establish specialized institutions for Media Arts, Medicine, Agriculture, Veterinary and Entrepreneurship around the country. The agenda also included Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1999 seeking to institutionalize the establishment and governance of Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs). "Do we need a law on this? What is the prevailing rule on how LUCs are established? Will these proposed bills make it easier, stricter, or just the same under existing CHED (Commission on Higher Education) MCs (Memorandum Circulars) to form or organize a LUC?" Escudero asked. CHED Chairperson Prospero "Popoy" de Vera III affirmed that a law is necessary, as it will standardize existing guidelines for establishing LUCs nationwide. De Vera also requested that the Committee consider their proposed amendments to make the measure up to par with existing Memorandum Orders of CHED. Escudero agreed and referred SBN 1999 to a Technical Working Group for further refinement. (OS Escudero photo/Senate PRIB)