Photo Release

May 11, 2023 Dela Rosa Holds fifth hearing on Degamo assassination: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairperson of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, presides over the continuation of the public inquiry into the assassination of incumbent Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and other killings in the province Thursday, May 11, 2023. Dela Rosa reminds resource persons that he is aware of which side they are on and that they cannot fool the committee into believing that they do not belong to either the Degamos or the Teveses. “There are only two groups here, one belongs to Degamo and one to Teves. So don’t try to fool me by saying that you do not belong to either of them,” Dela Rosa said in addressing the resource persons. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)