Photo Release

May 11, 2023 Bottlenecks in Tesda certification: Sen. Win Gatchalian, co-chairperson of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) asks officials of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and other education stakeholders on the bottlenecks in securing a national certificate. During the alignment meeting of EDCOM 2 and TESDA, Thursday, May 11, 2023, Gatchalian said the current system only certifies very simple skills and therefore fails to create value. “From what I’m getting…the government is not responding… it takes time for the government to respond to what the industry needs,” Gatchalian said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)