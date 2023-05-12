Photo Release

May 12, 2023 Jinggoy eyes prison term, P5M fine vs cyber criminals: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada is eyeing the imposition of a jail term and fine amounting to as much as P5 million against cyber criminals engaged who target virtual or electronic wallets and similar platforms used for digital financial services. Estrada filed Senate Bill No. 2171, the proposed Bank Accounts, Electronic Wallets, and Other Financial Accounts Regulation Act, which seeks to fully equip and empower government agencies and financial regulators to address cybercrime schemes and provide financial consumers with efficient means to resolve their complaints. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/Rey Javelosa)