Photo Release

May 15, 2023 EDCOM 2, TESDA ink data sharing deal: Lawmakers witness the signing of a data sharing agreement between the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The memorandum of agreement, signed by TESDA Director-General Danilo Cruz and EDCOM 2 Exec. Dir. Karol Mark Yee, called for coordination and harmonization of priorities, plans and policies for effecting reforms in the education sector, particularly on Technical-Vocational Education and Training (TVET). Present in Thursday's alignment meeting were EDCOM 2 co-chairpersons Sen. Win Gatchalian and Pasig City Rep. Roman Romulo; EDCOM 2 members Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva and Cebu 3rd District Rep. Pablo John Garcia; EDCOM 2 commissioners, as well as TESDA officials. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)