Photo Release

May 15, 2023 Pimentel fine-tunes bill institutionalizing SSF: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during Monday’s plenary session, May 15, 2023, proposes amendments to Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2021, which seeks to institutionalize the Shared Service Facilities (SSF) program of the Department of Trade and Industry. Pimentel’s amendments aims to give a clear idea on the SSF program, particularly in providing micro, small, and medium enterprises access to better technology and more sophisticated equipment to accelerate their bid for competitiveness, and allow them as well to tap better and wider markets and be integrated into the global supply chain. The chamber approved on second reading SBN 2021. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)