May 15, 2023 Teaching supply allowance: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda introduces amendments to Senate Bill No. 1964 or the act institutionalizing the grant of a "teaching supplies allowance" to public school teachers. Under the bill, a cash allowance amounting to P7,500 shall be granted to all public school teachers engaged in teaching basic education curriculum for school year 2023-2024. The allowance, which shall be used to purchase needed school materials, whether tangible or intangible, shall be increased to P10,000 per teacher for school year 2024-2025. Legarda thanked the sponsor of the bill Monday, May 15, 2023, upon learning that the chalk allowance previously granted to teachers was included in the proposed measure, noting that not every teacher would use chalks in the current teaching set-up. (Senate PRIB)