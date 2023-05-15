Photo Release

May 15, 2023 Defending the Maharlika Investment Fund Bill: Sen. Mark A. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions, and Currencies accepts questions from colleagues as the Senate opens plenary debates on Senate Bill No. 2020 or the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) Bill, Monday, May 15, 2023. Villar pushed for the swift passage of the MIF Bill, which is one of the priority measures of the Marcos administration, saying the proposed sovereign wealth fund would help support the administration’s economic goals set in the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework, the eight-point Socioeconomic Agenda, and the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 to ease the pressure on the government’s fiscal space. (Voltaire F Domingo/Senate PRIB)