Photo Release

May 15, 2023 Qualifications of MIF board members: Sen. Grace Poe, during Monday's plenary session, May 15, 2023, asks Sen. Mark Villar whether qualification requirements of the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) board of directors are indicated in the bill, particularly the number of years of experience in required fields such as corporate governance and administration, investment and financial assets, and management of investments in the global and local markets. Poe noted that while the MIF Bill prescribes that the board members must have an "extensive background," it does not mention the required number of years. In reply, Villar said this detail will be included in the implementing rules and regulations after the bill’s passage into law. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)