Photo Release

May 15, 2023 One of the best women’s football teams in the world: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri extols the achievements of the Philippine Women’s Football (PWF) team, saying their feat in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) women’s championship and their being qualifed in the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup should serve as inspiration to other Filipino athletes. Just like the PWF team, Zubiri expressed optimism that other Filipino athletes will be victorious in their campaign for gold at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia. “Congratulations to the Filipinas team. They bring pride to the Philippines. They are one of the best women’s football teams in the world. We congratulate all of you,” Zubiri said during plenary session Monday, May 15, 2023. (Senate PRIB)