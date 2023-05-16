Photo Release

May 16, 2023 Sourcing rice from NFA for AICS beneficiaries: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar inquires from Sec. Rex Gatchalian into the status of her request for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to source rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) for its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program. During the hearing of the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on Labor, Employment, Social Welfare and Migrant Workers on the designation of Gatchalian as head of DSWD Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Villar said Gatchalian should follow this matter up with NFA Adm. Roderico Bioco. Gatchalian committed that he will continue to seek an audience with Bioco so that the draft memorandum of agreement would be signed the soonest possible time. Gatchalian said the department believes in the proposal of Villar to provide “an alternative modality for providing crisis intervention,” which is rice or food subsidy. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)