Photo Release

May 16, 2023 On implementation of Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Law: Sen. Risa Hontiveros calls for the "optimal implementation" of the Expanded Solo Parents' Welfare Act during the Commission on Appointments' (CA) meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Hontiveros, sponsor and co-author of Republic Act No. 11861, commended Social Welfare Sec. Rex Gatchalian for communicating with the Department of Budget and Management and the Department of the Interior and Local Government for the funding and implementation of the law's provisions. Hontiveros made sure that all beneficiaries would make the most of the new law. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)