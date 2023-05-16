Photo Release

May 16, 2023 Go supports Gatchalian as DSWD chief: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go conveys his support for Rexilon Gatchalian as secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) during the Commission on Appointment’s deliberation on his ad interim appointment Tuesday, May 16, 2023. “Sec. Rex, along with his family, spent most of his life in public service, having served the government for the last 16 years, including his stint as chief executive of the city of Valenzuela for three consecutive terms. He has proven his unconditional love and devotion to the people and to the country,” Go said. He pointed out that prestigious awards were granted to Valenzuela under Gatchalian’s leadership. He said Gatchalian was also recognized as the most outstanding local chief executive in 2018. “Sec. Rex, we are honored to have you as the secretary of the DSWD and I have no doubt that you will exceed our expectations,” Go added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)