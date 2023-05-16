Photo Release

May 16, 2023 Dela Rosa invokes Congress’ power of inquiry: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairperson of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, maintains that his committee has the power to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the issues surrounding the P6.7-billion shabu seized in Manila in October 2022 involving high-ranking police officers. Dela Rosa made the clarification during the committee hearing Tuesday, May 16, 2023 after the court handling the case issued a gag order prohibiting all parties concerned from publicly discussing the merits of the case. “While we recognize the gag order, this committee will continue to conduct its legislative function and use its power of inquiry, in aid of legislation, as expressly provided in the 1987 Constitution…” Dela Rosa said, adding that no less than the Supreme Court has respected the said constitutional provision. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)