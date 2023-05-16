Photo Release

May 16, 2023 Dismissal of drug cases: Sen. Raffy Tulfo expresses his frustration over the dismissal of high-profile drug cases due to technicalities during the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs' hearing Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Tulfo pointed out that issues like the P6.7-billion shabu seized in Manila in October 2022 involving high-ranking police officers further taints the image of the whole organization. “It discourages our uniformed men to be true to their duties and casts doubt on their integrity. Authorities should be responsible in maintaining peace, order and security. I feel for those uniformed men who are honestly serving the public because their names are being dragged by the few unscrupulous policemen,” Tulfo said in Filipino. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)