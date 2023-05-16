Photo Release

May 16, 2023 Developing a credible PH defense posture: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri vows to help beef up and modernize the capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) amid tensions in the West Philippine Sea. During the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) meeting on the ad interim appointments of 50 General / Flag Officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Zubiri said he already appealed to Budget and Management Sec. Amenah Pangandaman not to reduce the AFP budget in the National Expenditure Program for next year, particularly the funds for the procurement of modern defense equipment and technology. He also asked the military officials for their so-called wish-list, which includes Air Force combat jets, new corvettes for the Philippine Navy, and modern battle equipment for the Philippine Army. “You should know our sentiment, particularly here in the CA and the Senate, that we really truly appreciate the work you’ve done in preserving our democracy and protecting our people from internal and external threats,” Zubiri said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)