Photo Release

May 16, 2023 Exemplary management skills & work ethics: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada voices his support for the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of fellow lawmaker Rex Gatchalian as Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development during the plenary session of Commission on Appointments. “I welcome the appointment of a young blood like Sec. Gatchalian, who, at only 44, already demonstrated his focused leadership, pioneering ways, and legendary work ethics in the many hats he had worn as a local chief executive and legislator,” Estrada said Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)