Photo Release

May 16, 2023 Villar defends Maharlika Investment Fund Bill: Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship chairperson Sen. Mark Villar answers queries from colleagues as he defends Senate Bill No. 2020 or the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) during the plenary session Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Considered one of the priority bills of the Marcos administration, the MIF seeks to promote socio-economic development by making strategic and profitable Investments in key sectors. Villar said MIF is a necessary instrument to spur economic development and allow the country to recover faster from the Covid-19 pandemic. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)