Photo Release

May 16, 2023 National Day of Hijab and other traditional garments: Ensuring that all women would be protected against discrimination in their choice of clothing, Sen. Pia Cayetano proposes to amend Senate Bill No. 1410 or the National Hijab Day Act. During the plenary session Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Cayetano proposed a new title for the bill -- An Act Declaring the First Day of February of Every Year as the National Day for Awareness of the Hijab and Other Traditional Garments and Attire. Sen. Robinhood Padilla, sponsor of the measure, accepted Cayetano’s amendment. Cayetano thanked Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri and Padilla for working with fellow senators in coming up with a measure that captures “the sentiments of the Senate that all women regardless of their beliefs, regardless of their religion, would be protected against discrimination in the choice of their clothing and expression of their beliefs.” (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)