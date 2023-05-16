Photo Release

May 16, 2023 On multi-billion unfinished irrigation projects: Sen. Raffy Tulfo, in a privilege speech, slams the multi-billion projects of the National Irrigation Administration cornered by alleged favored contractors. Tulfo said these contractors, which shortchanged the government by not finishing the projects, were even blacklisted by NIA but were able to get the projects from the government. The senator said that from 2017 until 2022, the NIA released a total of P121 billion for anomalous unfinished projects. He urged the Blue Ribbon Committee to investigate this “long-standing” corruption at the NIA, which he said was brought to his attention personally by farmers and agricultural workers. “I agree that by effectively implementing a national irrigation program, we can guarantee better food security for our country,” Tulfo said Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Senate PRIB photos)