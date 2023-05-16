Photo Release

May 16, 2023 Villanueva slams NIA: During the plenary session Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva calls for accountability and transparency on the alleged corruption issues hounding the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), as exposed in the privilege speech of Sen. Raffy Tulfo. In his brief manifestation, Villanueva bared the irrigation agency's lack of capacity to spend allocated funds worth billions of pesos for irrigation projects that are supposed to help farmers nationwide. "I think it is fair to ask: What is NIA's current status on our country's irrigation development as promised by Republic Act (RA) 10969 (Free Irrigation Service Act), and at the same time to answer issues of accountability and transparency," he said in English and Filipino. Villanueva also emphasized the recent PAGASA forecasts that El Niño, a seasonal abnormal weather pattern that causes droughts in the country, is likely to turn up as early as June this year, and may last up to the first quarter of next year. "We have time constraints. We want to be sure that funds are used properly and wisely. Most of all, we want our citizens in the agricultural sector to benefit from it," the majority leader added. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)