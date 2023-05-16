Photo Release

May 16, 2023 NIA should be ready to answer questions: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III backs the call of Sen. Raffy Tulfo to use the budget process to hold accountable different government agencies, particularly the National Irrigation Administration (NIA). Pimentel made the manifestation following Tulfo’s privilege speech about the P121-billion anomalous unfinished projects funded by the NIA from 2017 to 2022. “I would advise NIA to better prepare to answer questions from all of us come the budget process,” Pimentel said Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)