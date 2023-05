Photo Release



New York: Senator Francis ‘TOL’ N. Tolentino formally received his third Master of Laws degree from the Ivy League-institution Columbia Law School after he attended the graduation rites in New York City yesterday (Tuesday, Philippine Standard Time).

Noticeably, Senator ‘Tol wore a Filipino flag-inspired sash over his Columbia regalia to show his personal gift to his mother, a day after Mother's Day, and to the Filipino law students and the youth, in general.