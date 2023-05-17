Photo Release

May 17, 2023 Go thanks soldiers for service to country: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go supports the ad interim appointments of the 49 generals and officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the Commission on Appointment's meeting Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Go thanked the soldiers for safeguarding and protecting the nation’s interest. He cited the Marawi siege and the COVID-19 pandemic where the soldiers showed their commitment to the country and the people. “We will be eternally grateful for your heroic efforts to keep the peace and for defending our country at all costs. Thank you for allowing us to enjoy the blessings of democracy and peace,” Go said. The CA confirmed the appointments of the 49 AFP officials. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)