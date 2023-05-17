Photo Release

May 17, 2023 Former Pres. Joseph Estrada’s aides-de-camp are now one-star generals: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada gives a warm welcome to Presidential Security Group (PSG) chief Brig. Gen. Ramon P. Zagala (L) and Brig. Gen. Antonio Z. Francisco Jr. Philippine Air Force (PAF) Wing Commander, 710th Special Operations Wing (R) Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023, shortly after receiving the nod of the bicameral Commission on Appointments (CA) on their respective ad interim appointments. Zagala and Francisco served as aides-de-camp of Estrada’s father, former President Joseph “Erap” Estrada during the latter’s incumbency, from 1998 to 2001. “I can vouch for their competence, integrity and of course their loyalty not only to the commander in chief but also to our flag, to our constitution,” Sen. Estrada was quoted saying in the CA Committee on National Defense hearing where he is a member. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)