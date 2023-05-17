Photo Release

May 17, 2023 Diplomacy is key: Sen. Robinhood Padilla supports proposals to adjust the monthly pension and benefits of retirees of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) as he recognizes the complex responsibilities faced by foreign service personnel. During the hearing of the Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, Padilla pointed out that the work of DFA personnel is equally as important as that of the military in preserving and enhancing national security. “There must be a balance between diplomacy and defense. We should know how to fight, but we should also know how to negotiate. We must excel in diplomacy especially in the light of recent world developments. Otherwise, we cannot keep up with the rest of the world,” Padilla said in Filipino Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)