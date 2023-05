Photo Release

May 17, 2023 A seal of approval: Commission on Appointments (CA) chairperson and Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri (center), flashes a thumbs up as he poses with the uniformed men of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in a group photo. The CA confirmed on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the appointments of 49 generals and flag officers of the AFP after undergoing intense scrutiny from the members of the appointment body. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)