Photo Release

May 17, 2023 One life lost is one too many: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Basic Education, sponsors a measure seeking to promote mental health and well-being in basic education by institutionalizing a school-based mental health program Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Gatchalian lamented that over 400 learners committed suicide in a single school year, saying one life lost is one too many. By implementing this proposed measure, Gatchalian said there will be increased awareness among young people that seeking help from mental health specialists and associates is always an available option within their learning community. “We cannot continue to allow our learners to suffer in silence. It is now up to us to create a world where mental health is valued, where those who are struggling are not judged or dismissed but embraced with understanding and care,” Gatchalian stressed. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)