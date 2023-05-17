Photo Release

May 17, 2023 Estrada endorses ad interim appointments of AFP officials: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada endorses the ad interim appointments of 49 generals and officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the Commission on Appointment’s meeting Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Estrada noted the public’s satisfaction with the AFP‘s performance as evidenced by the January 2023 Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey which rated the organization an “excellent” net score of positive +76. Estrada said the rating is even higher compared to the +67 score the AFP got in December 2021. He said the AFP also received one of the highest approval and trust ratings among the government agencies, next only to the Technical Education and Skills Development Academy (TESDA). “People’s trust and confidence to the AFP is made possible by the sacrifice, hard work, dedication to duty, and patriotism of the individual members of the defense establishment, which are represented by the officers in this Chamber,” Estrada said. The CA confirmed the appointments of the 49 officials. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)