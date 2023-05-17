Photo Release

May 17, 2023 Villanueva supports school-based mental health program: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva hopes that the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental health will finally be removed by establishing policies such as a school-based mental health program. During Wednesday’s plenary session May 17, 2023, Villanueva co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2200, under Committee Report No. 66, institutionalizing the school-based mental health program to promote and ensure the mental health and emotional well-being of all learners in public and private basic education schools. “It is our fervent hope that with the passage of this particular measure, the youth will finally have enough support system that will help foster their mental, emotional, and overall health and well-being,” Villanueva said in his co-sponsorship speech. Villanueva said that during the committee hearing on the measure, it was revealed that 404 students in various parts of the country committed suicide and 2,147 others attempted to take their lives during the school year 2021 – 2022. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)