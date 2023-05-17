Photo Release

May 17, 2023 Regional Specialty Centers: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go sponsors Senate Bill No. 2212, otherwise known as an act establishing specialty centers in hospitals under the direct supervision and control of the Department of Health Wednesday, May 17, 2023. While the government has consistently strived to improve medical access in the country, Go said access to hospitals providing specialized health care services remain limited. He said most of the specialty hospitals including the Philippine Heart Center, the Lung Center of the Philippines, the National Kidney and Transplant Institute and the Philippine Children’s Medical Center are located in Metro Manila. He said patients who want to avail the services of these specialty hospitals have to spend extra for their fare and other incidentals to go to Manila. Go said the proposed measure would mandate the Department of Health (DOH) to establish specialty centers in identified DOH hospitals in every region. “The DOH shall establish at least one specialty center in every region, with particular focus on establishing heart, lung and kidney centers which shall replicate the capabilities of the National Specialty Centers in Metro Manila,” Go said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)