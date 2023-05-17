Photo Release

May 17, 2023 Koko dissects 'Trabaho Para sa Bayan' Bill: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III seeks clarification on the proposal for a comprehensive national employment master plan on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. As the upper chamber resumed plenary debates on Senate Bill No. 2035, or the proposed "Trabaho Para Sa Bayan" Act, Pimentel asked Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, the bill's sponsor, on the objective of the measure in line with the Philippines' obligations under the International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention; the proposed composition of the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Inter-agency Council; and the budgetary requirement of the proposed plan. "If we put our commitment to it, our hearts and our minds, this measure could help more Filipinos, actual lives changed," Pimentel told Villanueva. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)