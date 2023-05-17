Photo Release

May 17, 2023 Creating wealth through the Maharlika Fund: Sen. Mark Villar, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2020 or the Maharlika Investment Fund Act, underscores the goal of the fund to create wealth for the country, which can be used to increase salaries of government workers. During the plenary session Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Villar addressed the concern of Sen. Pia Cayetano on the provision exempting the Maharlika staff from the Salary Standardization Law. Villar said the people needed to manage the fund have to be offered rates that are competitive with the private sector. “We feel that there are certain jobs that require a level of expertise that we would need some flexibility in order to hire the people who could best manage this fund and give the government the best return on its capital,” Villar said. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)