Photo Release

May 17, 2023 Bringing specialized care outside Metro Manila: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri backs a proposed measure seeking to establish specialty centers in Department of Health hospitals across the country. Zubiri co-sponsored during plenary session Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Senate Bill No. 2212 or the Regional Specialty Centers bill, saying it is a State policy to make health services available, accessible, and affordable for all. As part of his campaign promise, Zubiri expressed optimism that regional specialty centers will be established in provinces within five years once the Regional Specialty Centers bill is enacted into law. “Our kababayan in the provinces will no longer need to go to Metro Manila for their special care needs. It will save them a lot since they don’t have to go to Manila, pay for their airfare, accommodations and other related expenses. We will be bringing it to them,” Zubiri said in Filipino (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB).