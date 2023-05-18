Photo Release

May 18, 2023 High-time to prosecute Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Law violators: Sen. Cynthia Villar expresses her amazement that despite all the issues on smuggling, hoarding, profiteering and cartel of agricultural products, no one has ever been convicted since the enactment of Republic Act No. 10845 or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act in 2016. Presiding over the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform hearing on measures seeking to amend RA 10845 Thursday, May 18, 2023, Villar said the law was enacted for the purpose of protecting farmers and the local agricultural industry from agricultural smuggling. However, she said, “we could barely feel the positive impact of this law.” Among the amendments proposed are the inclusion of the acts of hoarding, profiteering, and cartel of agricultural products in its list of crimes involving economic sabotage; and the creation of the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Task Force, the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Court, and a special team of prosecutors to assist the task force in the expeditious prosecution of cases under the law. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)