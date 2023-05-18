Photo Release

May 18, 2023 Penalize govt officials involved in agri smuggling: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros wants to penalize government officials who facilitate, conspire or act as an accomplice in any form of agricultural smuggling. During Thursday’s public hearing, May 18, 2023 of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, Hontiveros cited the absence of a provision that will penalize government officials involved in agricultural smuggling under Republic Act 10845. “Given the gravity of agricultural smuggling and its far-reaching consequences, it seems to me that we also need to punish government officials who allow these acts,” Hontiveros said. “Agricultural smuggling is costing the government billions of pesos a year in lost revenues. Smuggling of regulated agricultural commodities has also led to high prices for consumers, the violation of our competition laws, and most importantly, the further decline of our domestic agricultural sector,” Hontiveros stated in her bill (Senate Bill No. 2205). Hontiveros’ bill seeks to amend Republic Act No. 10845 in order to hold liable government officials that act as co-conspirators and accomplices of agricultural smugglers. “It is time to hold to account government officials who allow smuggling to persist unfettered,” she added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)