Photo Release

May 18, 2023 Robin eyes death penalty vs law enforcers involved in smuggling: Sen. Robinhood Padilla eyes the death penalty against rogue law enforcement personnel involved in heinous crimes including murder, illegal drug trade and agricultural smuggling. During the public hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform Thursday, May 18, 2023, Padilla backed tighter moves against agricultural smuggling schemes in the country, as well as the prosecution of smugglers and economic saboteurs. "It is agonizing to think that criminals are from law enforcement. In smuggling, the livelihoods of ordinary people are affected – the livelihood of farmers and the industries of rice, sugar, onions and tobacco, to name a few." Padilla said in Filipino. The senator said he intends to file a bill that will impose capital punishment on those found guilty of smuggling activities, including Customs officers and employees. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)