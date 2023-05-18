Photo Release

May 18, 2023 Catching up on learning: Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) chairperson Sen. Win Gatchalian stresses the importance of collaboration among education stakeholders to address learning loss as a consequence of school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Presiding over the EDCOM 2's meeting on learning recovery Thursday, May 18, 2023, Gatchalian praised ongoing initiatives to help children, as well as educators, catch up on learning. During the meeting, Department of Education officials, researchers, private schools and colleges, and non-government organizations presented their studies, programs, plans, and recommendations to improve students' learning outcomes. "It's important for everyone to join hands and help our learners cope with all of these issues surrounding learning losses and academic recovery," said Gatchalian, who chairs the Committee on Basic Education in the Senate. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)