May 18, 2023 Giving teeth to Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Law: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, during the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform hearing on measures seeking to amend Republic Act (RA) 10845 Thursday, May 18, 2023, laments that despite the enactment of the law seven years ago, no one has been convicted despite the filing of cases against smugglers. Ejercito said there may be loopholes in the law, which he principally authored. “What amendments are needed to plug the loopholes and strengthen the law? And this is the primary purpose of this hearing,” Ejercito said. Vincent Philip Maronilla, Assistant Commissioner of the Bureau of Customs (BOC), agreed with one of the suggestions to standardize the valuation of imported products, which is currently discretionary on the part of customs examiners, to qualify into agricultural smuggling. Some of the proposed amendments are the inclusion of the acts of hoarding, profiteering, and cartel of agricultural products in its list of crimes involving economic sabotage. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)