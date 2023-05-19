Photo Release

May 19, 2023 Jinggoy wants tax refund for foreigners to boost tourist traffic: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada calls for the legislation of a value-added tax (VAT) refund mechanism for foreign tourists, allowing them to get a rebate of the 12% VAT on goods they bought from the Philippines, similar to the practice of other countries. “Kung tataas ang benta ng mga locally made products, hindi lang ang mga MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) ang makikinabang dito dahil kaakibat ng paglago ng negosyo nila ay ang pagbubukas o pagbibigay ng trabaho sa ating mga kababayan,” said Estrada, who is a labor advocate. Under the bill, tourists shall be eligible for a VAT refund on goods costing at least P3,000 purchased from authorized retailers in the country, within 60 days from the date of purchase. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)