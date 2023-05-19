Photo Release

May 19, 2023 Extending the estate tax amnesty: Sen. Win Gatchalian on Friday, May 19, 2023, leads the Committee on Ways and Means’ hearing on various proposals extending the period of availing the estate tax amnesty. While he supports the proposed measures, Gatchalian pointed out that the essence of amnesty diminishes if the government will keep on extending its deadline. He wants to know the difficulties and complications that taxpayers experience in availing the estate tax amnesty and solutions to these problems. “The reason why the first round of the estate tax amnesty program was successful was because people thought this was the only amnesty. So, if we extend it now, the whole essence of the amnesty will not be there anymore because we keep on extending. So there must be a valid and compelling reason why we are extending for the second time,” Gatchalian said. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)